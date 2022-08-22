Latest South Dakota High School Football Poll

The South Dakota high school football season is underway and although some teams have hit the field, others will do so this week.

With a limited sample size and projections coming from last year's results and current roster talent, the polls should certainly change a bit over the next few weeks.

That said, it is always nice to see your name on a list of the best teams in the state and many teams are experiencing that right now.

Here is a look at the latest South Dakota High School Football Media Poll for this week.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 22 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. (Note: The Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A polls remain unchanged from the preseason edition.)

Class 11AAA

1. Brandon Valley (5) 69

2. Harrisburg (7) 60

3. Jefferson (3) 45

4. O’Gorman 32

5. Lincoln (2) 26

Receiving votes: Washington (1) 23, Roosevelt 15.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (18) 90

2. Tea Area 62

3. Yankton 52

4. Brookings 45

5. Mitchell 7

Receiving votes: Watertown 6, Aberdeen Central 5, Sturgis 2, Spearfish 1.

Class 11A

1. Madison (11) 62

2. West Central (1) 54

3. Canton (4) 52

4. Dell Rapids (2) 50

5. Dakota Valley 13

Receiving votes: Milbank 11, Beresford 10, Lennox 10, Sioux Falls Christian 5, Vermillion 3.

Class 11B

1. Winner (21) 1-0 105 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 1-0 82 2

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 1-0 60 3

4. Sioux Valley 1-0 24 4

5. St. Thomas More 0-0 15 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 13, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 10, Parker 3, Hot Springs 2, McCook Central/Montrose 1.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (18) 1-0 102 1

2. Wall (1) 1-0 74 T-2

3. Platte-Geddes (2) 1-0 54 T-2

4. Hamlin 1-0 32 5

5. Hanson 0-1 31 4

Receiving votes: Parkston 10, Bon Homme 7, Ipswich 5.

Class 9A

1. Canistota (21) 1-0 105 1

2. Gregory 0-0 64 2

3. Harding County/Bison 1-0 53 3

4. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 38 4

5. Warner 1-0 32 5

Receiving votes: Castlewood 15, Chester Area 5, Timber Lake 1, Lyman 1.

Class 9B

1. Dell Rapids St. Mary (12) 1-0 95 1

2. Herreid/Selby Area (6) 0-0 84 2

3. Avon (3) 1-0 71 3

4. Hitchcock-Tulare 1-0 41 5

5. De Smet 0-1 9 4

Receiving votes: Potter County 8, Kadoka Area 5, Faith 1, Sully Buttes 1.