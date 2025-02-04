Listen as South Dakota Coyote FB HC Johansen Joins Overtime
It's been a busy first few weeks as the Head Coach of the South Dakota Coyote Football program for Travis Johansen.
The coach has been hard at work rounding out his staff and shaping a roster that has a ton of expectations in 2025 and beyond.
The new Head Coach joined Overtime with Bert Remien on Tuesday for the first time, and dove deep into his background, his vision for the program, and more.
Here's the entirety of the conversation with Coach Johansen, which aired on Tuesday afternoon:
It's a way out, but the 2025 season for South Dakota Coyote football begins with a marquee road contest at Iowa State on Saturday, August 30th. Stay up to date on all of the latest with the program at GoYotes.com.
Overtime with Bert Remien airs weekdays on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO from 11am to 1pm, and podcast links are always available at ESPNSiouxFalls.com or on the free ESPN Sioux Falls app.