March Hoops Leads to South Dakota Boy’s State Tournament

While you are following the nation from court to court we have the best of the best high school basketball this week in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Boy's State Basketball Tournament for 2022 is on.

Get our free mobile app

The South Dakota High School Activities Association has scheduled first-round play beginning Thursday, March 17 with the championship games on Saturday, March 19.

Class AA – Sioux Falls – Denny Sanford Premier Center

12:00 PM #1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt vs #9 Yankton

1:45 PM #4 Harrisburg vs #5 Mitchell

6:00 PM #2 Sioux Falls O'Gorman vs #7 Sioux Falls Lincoln

7:45 PM #3 Sioux Falls Washington vs #6 Sioux Falls Jefferson

Class A – Rapid City – Summit Arena at the Monument

12:00 PM #1 Dakota Valley vs #8 Sioux Falls Christian

1:45 PM #4 Flandreau vs #5 Groton Area

6:00 PM #2 St. Thomas More vs #7 Lakota Tech

7:45 PM #3 Winner vs #6 Sioux Valley

Class B – Aberdeen – Barnett Center

12:00 PM #1 De Smet vs #8 Waubay/Summit

1:45 PM #4 Potter County vs #5 Aberdeen Central

6:00 PM #2 Lower Brule vs # 7 Castlewood

7:45 PM #3 White River vs #6 Freeman Academy/Marion

South Dakota Public Broadcasting will provide live TV coverage.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history.