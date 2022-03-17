March Hoops Leads to South Dakota Boy’s State Tournament
While you are following the nation from court to court we have the best of the best high school basketball this week in South Dakota.
The South Dakota Boy's State Basketball Tournament for 2022 is on.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association has scheduled first-round play beginning Thursday, March 17 with the championship games on Saturday, March 19.
Class AA – Sioux Falls – Denny Sanford Premier Center
12:00 PM #1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt vs #9 Yankton
1:45 PM #4 Harrisburg vs #5 Mitchell
6:00 PM #2 Sioux Falls O'Gorman vs #7 Sioux Falls Lincoln
7:45 PM #3 Sioux Falls Washington vs #6 Sioux Falls Jefferson
Class A – Rapid City – Summit Arena at the Monument
12:00 PM #1 Dakota Valley vs #8 Sioux Falls Christian
1:45 PM #4 Flandreau vs #5 Groton Area
6:00 PM #2 St. Thomas More vs #7 Lakota Tech
7:45 PM #3 Winner vs #6 Sioux Valley
Class B – Aberdeen – Barnett Center
12:00 PM #1 De Smet vs #8 Waubay/Summit
1:45 PM #4 Potter County vs #5 Aberdeen Central
6:00 PM #2 Lower Brule vs # 7 Castlewood
7:45 PM #3 White River vs #6 Freeman Academy/Marion
South Dakota Public Broadcasting will provide live TV coverage.
