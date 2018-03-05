Metro Conference 2017-2018 All-Conference Girls Basketball Team
The Metro Conference of South Dakota has released its ten selections for the 2017-2018 All-Conference Girls Basketball Team.
This year's selections features four seniors, three sophomores, and three sophomores in the first-team. Lincoln, who finished with the best regular season in the Meto Conference, led with three on the list. Washington, Brandon Valley, and O'Gorman each had two players picked, while Roosevelt added one.
- Morgan Hansen, Lincoln, Sophomore
- Emma Osmundson, Lincoln, Sophomore
- Courtney Klatt, Lincoln, Senior
- Emma Ronsick, O'Gorman, Sophomore
- Awoti Akoi, O'Gorman, Junior
- Trinity Law, Brandon Valley, Junior
- Danica Kocer, Brandon Valley, Junior
- Jada Cunningham, Washington, Senior
- Taylor VanderVelde, Washington, Senior
- Madisyn Waltman, Roosevelt, Senior
Three players were also selected as honorable mentions for this season. One additional member from O'Gorman, Washington, and Roosevelt were given honors.
- McKenzie Hermanson, O'Gorman, Senior
- Tatum Kooima, Roosevelt, Sophomore
- Samiya Jami, Washington, Junior
Lincoln, Brandon Valley, O'Gorman, and Washington all qualified for the state tournament this season by winning their Round of 16 playoff game. A full tournament schedule has been released.
