On Sale Now: Here’s How to Buy Minnesota Twins Spring Training Tickets

Baseball is back after a long winter of fighting between the owners and players that turned very nasty at times.

The frenzy of free agency and Spring Training has the baseball world buzzing again after so much negativity around the sport.

As attention turns to Spring Training, players and managers alike are reporting to camp with an eye on the start of the 2022 season.

For Minnesota Twins fans, this upcoming season comes with a lot of question marks about the future of this group and what the plans will be moving forward.

If you would like a first hand glimpse of what the Minnesota Twins may look like in 2022, Spring Training is the place to be.

The Minnesota Twins have announced that Spring Training tickets are on sale and can be purchased here. 

Make a trip, enjoy some baseball and check out the new look Minnesota Twins as they try to embark on a journey that will lead them to yet another AL Central title.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, their current roster and their 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.

