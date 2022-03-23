Packers Bolster Defensive Line With Latest Signing

Wide receiver continues to be the most pressing offseason need for the Green Bay Packers, but on Tuesday afternoon, the team bolstered another area of need by landing a veteran defensive lineman in free agency.

Former Seahawk and Kansas City Chief Defensive Tackle Jarran Reed has signed with the Packers on a 1-year deal per Rob Demovsky. Further contract details have not been released.

Reed, who was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by Seattle, played his college football at the University of Alabama.

It will be the veteran's third team in the last three seasons after spending 2021 with the Kansas City Chiefs. In six total seasons as a pro, Reed has notched 237 total tackles, 24.5 sacks, and 5 forced fumbles.

Reed, 29, will immediately be an upgrade on the interior defensive line for the Packers, joining All-Pro Kenny Clark. Clark made his second career Pro Bowl this past season with the team.

It's another savvy signing by the Green Bay front office, but we'll see what if anything is done to address the depleted wide receiver corps prior to the NFL Draft.

Source: Rob Demovsky Twitter and Pro Football Reference

