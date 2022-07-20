Packers Sign 2nd Round WR Watson to Rookie Deal

Packers Sign 2nd Round WR Watson to Rookie Deal

Getty Images

The wide receiver room of the Green Bay Packers has been a big area of focus and concern among NFL writers, fans, and pundits this offseason.

On Wednesday, the Packers officially signed the highest drafted of the three wideouts the team selected in this Spring's draft.

Wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State officially inked his 4-year rookie deal, per a tweet from Field Yates.

Watson will enter his rookie season with sky high expectations, which includes immediate production.

Normally, the Packers don't rely heavily on rookie wide receivers, but with the key departures of Davante Adams and Marques Valdez-Scantling this offseason, it has forced the team's hand.

Watson joins fellow drafted rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure that will be looking to crack the starting lineup early on this season.

Watson was drafted early on in the second round, when Green Bay sent both of their second round picks to Minnesota in order to move up to draft him.

The standout for the Bison recorded 2,142 receiving yards and 14 scores while with North Dakota State.

He now enters the Packers wide receiver room as one of the premier options for reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. Joining Watson and the other rookie wideouts are veterans Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Amari Rodgers.

Sources: Field Yates Twitter and Football Database (Stats)

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four

It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

Filed Under: Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, christian watson, gb, Green Bay, NFC, NFC North, NFL, North Dakota State, Packers, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Vikings, Wide Receiver, wideout
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top