Packers Sign 2nd Round WR Watson to Rookie Deal

The wide receiver room of the Green Bay Packers has been a big area of focus and concern among NFL writers, fans, and pundits this offseason.

On Wednesday, the Packers officially signed the highest drafted of the three wideouts the team selected in this Spring's draft.

Wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State officially inked his 4-year rookie deal, per a tweet from Field Yates.

Watson will enter his rookie season with sky high expectations, which includes immediate production.

Normally, the Packers don't rely heavily on rookie wide receivers, but with the key departures of Davante Adams and Marques Valdez-Scantling this offseason, it has forced the team's hand.

Watson joins fellow drafted rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure that will be looking to crack the starting lineup early on this season.

Watson was drafted early on in the second round, when Green Bay sent both of their second round picks to Minnesota in order to move up to draft him.

The standout for the Bison recorded 2,142 receiving yards and 14 scores while with North Dakota State.

He now enters the Packers wide receiver room as one of the premier options for reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. Joining Watson and the other rookie wideouts are veterans Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Amari Rodgers.

