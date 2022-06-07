POET &#038; Navigator CO-2 Carbon Capture Services Pipeline

POET & Navigator CO-2 Carbon Capture Services Pipeline

South Dakota residents and landowners have been attending rallies in recent months fighting to keep big industry from laying a proposed $4.5 billion pipeline to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from 31 ethanol plants in the region, with seven of those plants in South Dakota.

In a story by Aberdeen News, a permit for the pipeline is under consideration by the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

Now, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (“Navigator”) announced Monday that they have signed a Letter of Intent to provide carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) services to POET, the world’s largest producer of biofuel and a global leader in sustainable bioproducts, on Navigator’s Heartland Greenway system.

In Monday's release, the agreement outlines Navigator’s integrated CCUS services for approximately five (5) million metric tons of POET’s biogenic CO2 annually and establishes a collaborative path for the development of a central carbon offset marketplace and carbon use logistics platform.

The system will phase in 18 of POET’s bioprocessing facilities across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, and is on schedule for operational in-service in 2025.

The South Dakota PUC is set to hear arguments on Wednesday.

