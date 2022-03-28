SDSU Athletics Scholarship Auction Returns in April

The South Dakota State Athletic Department has a lot to be proud of during the 2021-2022 calendar year in so many of their sports.

That success isn't possible without the scholarships and donations that boosters and supporters of South Dakota State give each year in order to help the student athletes combat the high costs of educations while being able to focus on thriving within their specific sport.

The funding for those scholarships comes from a variety of places including fundraising events.

One of those fundraising events for SDSU is their annual 'Scholarship Auction' which returns this April.

The 2022 SDSU Athletics Scholarship Auction will take place on April 30 at Frost Arena in Brookings, SD.

Single tickets can be purchased or tables for larger groups with all the money going to the SDSU Athletic Department.

The night will be filled with a presentation, auctions, food, drinks and more.

There is a special twist to the evening as well with a statement from the SDSU Athletic Department.

Proceeds from the event will be matched on a 2-to-1 basis by an anonymous donor, allowing auction-goers to triple their impact on student-athlete scholarships at South Dakota State University. The 2021 auction raised $1.074 million, marking the fifth year in a row the event surpasses the million-dollar mark.

Every single year there are some amazing auction items and it turns into a great night to celebrate the current athletes at SDSU that have given so much on the field of play and to celebrate the future athletes that will come to SDSU in the future.

For more information on South Dakota State Athletics, their programs and upcoming schedules, you can visit their website.

