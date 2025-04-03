Former Jackrabbit Jenna Hopp Transferring to South Dakota

There have been a total of two transfers out of the South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women's basketball program this offseason thus far, and both have quickly found new homes.

Haleigh Timmer made it known on Wednesday Night where she was headed, and now, Jenna Hopp has made her decision.

Hopp won't be heading too far away, as she announced she will join the South Dakota Coyote program next season.

Per Jay Elsen on Twitter:

Hopp hails from Glenwood, Iowa, and has been with the Jackrabbit program for the past two seasons.

In 2023-24, Hopp appeared in 33 games and averaged 4.9 points per contest. This past season, which featured a lot more healthy bodies on the floor for the Jackrabbits, Hopp saw action in just 19 contests, and finished with just 1.1 points per game.

GoJacks.com highlighted her stellar high school career:

Named to seven all-state teams in her career at Glenwood High School... four-time all-state tournament team... two-time KMA Player of the Year... earned a spot in the 2023 IBCA All-Star Game... honored as the 2021 IBCA Class 4A Iowa Player of the Year... four-time conference champion and four-time state qualifier... was named to four all-conference and all-district teams... scored 1,720 career points in her high school career

Hopp becomes the third addition thus far in the portal this offseason for Coach Carrie Eighmey, joining Alex Flattery (Nebraska-Kearney) and Katy Reyerson (Northern Iowa). The Yotes have seven total players leaving to the portal per On3.com's tracker.

