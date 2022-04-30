SDSU’s Pierre Strong Jr. Lands New Home in NFL Draft

SDSU&#8217;s Pierre Strong Jr. Lands New Home in NFL Draft

South Dakota State's Pierre Strong Jr. was dominant at the FCS level and his new team is hoping that success will continue at the next level.

Pierre Strong Jr. was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Strong Jr. was a catalyst to the success offensively that SDSU experienced in his tenure in Brookings and he is on a great trajectory to experience that success at the NFL level as well.

During his time at SDSU, Strong Jr. rushed for 4,527 yards, landing him 3rd all time on the Jackrabbits All-Time rushing list.

Last season as SDSU made another deep run in the FCS Playoffs, he tallied 1,686 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns.

It is going to be very interesting to see how New England utilizes Strong Jr. in their very complex system, while creating certain mismatches to optimize his still set.

For more information on the New England Patriots, their current roster and other news surrounding the team, you can visit their website.

