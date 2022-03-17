Simple Thing Causes Skywest to Leave South Dakota Cities

Our pandemic has been responsible for every kind of shortage you can imagine. The first pandemic Christmas it was an absence of baking ingredients. Flour, sugar, baking soda, and yeast were highly sought-after commodities.

Supply chains broke, people worked at home, or quit their jobs to pursue higher-paying better benefit positions.

That's right, all hell broke loose!

It appears, according to Dakota News Now and Business Insider stories that the pandemic's legacy continues to affect our economy and just about every industry in one way or another.

And the reason, according to SkyWest Airlines (a United Airlines contractor) that they will no longer be servicing 29 small U.S. cities, is a shortage of pilots. United says that to battle the problem they will soon open their own flight school, which they hope will produce 5,000 pilots in the next decade.

Skywest exited Watertown and Pierre in January (2022), so they're not even part of this next phase.

All of the cities on the list were part of the Federal EAS/Essential Air Service program. The DOT/Department of Transportation could order SkyWest to continue its service to these cities until another carrier is found.

Here are the cities that you may have better luck driving to and from rather than trying to fly in and/or out of:

Alamosa, Colorado

Pueblo, Colorado

Fort Dodge, Iowa

Mason City, Iowa

Sioux City, Iowa

Dodge City, Kansas

Hays, Kansas

Liberal, Kansas

Salina, Kansas

Paducah, Kentucky

Decatur, Illinois

Houghton, Michigan

Muskegon, Michigan

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri

Joplin, Missouri

Meridian, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Devils Lake, North Dakota

Jamestown, North Dakota

Kearney, Nebraska

North Platte, Nebraska

Scottsbluff, Nebraska

Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Victoria, Texas

Shenandoah, Virginia

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Clarksburg, West Virginia

Lewisburg, West Virginia

Sources: Dakota News Now and Business Insider

