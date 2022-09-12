Sioux Falls Jefferson Falls Out of Latest HS Volleyball Rankings

Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities have been well represented in this year's volleyball rankings. After another week, one Sioux Falls program has fallen from the rankings after a tough loss to a rival.

Sioux Falls Jefferson fell out of the rankings this week, after falling at the hands of Washington in a 5-set thriller.

Washington moved up with the big win and a victory over Yankton as well, and are now the 3rd ranked team in Class AA..

Huron enters the Class AA poll for the first time this season, having started out with a strong 7-0 record.

Here is the complete rankings from the South Dakota media:

CLASS AA

1. O'Gorman (16) 3-0 80 1

2. Harrisburg 8-0 60 2

3. Pierre 8-0 45 4

4. S.F. Washington 3-1 29 5

5. Huron 7-0 13 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Jefferson (3-1) 10, Mitchell (3-5) 3

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (16) 10-3 80 1

2. Dakota Valley 4-0 64 2

3. Platte-Geddes 7-0 30 RV

4. Canton 9-0 25 5

5. R.C. Christian 12-3 21 4

RECEIVING VOTES: Wagner (7-2) 9, Hamlin (4-0) 6, Elkton-Lake Benton (7-1) 2, Baltic (8-3) 2,

Mobridge-Pollock (7-0) 1

CLASS B

1. Warner (16) 14-1 80 1

2. Northwestern 6-3 53 2

3. Chester Area 9-2 46 3

4. Burke 10-2 43 5

5. Wolsey-Wessington 7-2 18 4

The season rolls along as we near mid-September, and our area schools continue their growth and development as the postseason approaches.