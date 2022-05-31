Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots Capture Class A Baseball State Title
It was all on the line over the weekend for the state baseball title at the Class A level and it was a Sioux Falls team that walked away with the trophy.
The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots defeated the Mitchell Kernals 6-1 on Saturday to win the Class A Baseball State Championship.
Congratulations to the Lincoln Patriots on the huge WIN and championship!
The Class B Baseball State Tournament was set to begin on Monday, but the weather postponed the action to Tuesday.
