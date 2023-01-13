Sioux Falls South Dakota Native Duehr Makes NHL History Thursday

Walker Duehr made some very notable history last night in Calgary's game against the Blues.

Duehr, who is a native to Sioux Falls, became the first ever South Dakotan to score a goal in the NHL. You read that right.

It was a big moment for Duehr and his home state, as his goal helped the Flames to a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Per an article at CBSSports:

Playing in just his third NHL game, Duehr scored on a 2-on-1 off a feed from Nazem Kadri to score his first NHL goal. In his two games as a Flame this season, Duehr has been a physical presence, posting eight hits. When in the lineup, Duehr will likely be playing in a fourth-line role.

With the goal, the young right winger has officially put the state on the map. Although surprising that no South Dakota native had scored an NHL goal yet, it's a great bit of history for Duehr and Sioux Falls to call their own.

Here's the official post from the Flames:

Duehr is in his second professional season after playing at Minnesota State-Mankato in college.

We'll just have to wait and see how many more goals are in store for both the state of South Dakota and Walker Duehr in the NHL.

Sources: Calgary Flames Twitter, CBSSports and NHL.com