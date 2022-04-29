Sioux Falls to Net New 12-Court Tennis Complex This Fall
You've undoubtedly heard a lot of buzz these past few months about the new tennis complex that's being built in Tomar Park in Sioux Falls, right? Well, the city held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday morning, (April 28) to get the party started on this new state-of-the-art 12-court complex.
Construction is now officially underway on the new Tomar Park Tennis Complex. As Dakota News Now reports, the project is a joint venture between the city of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Falls Tennis Association.
Phase 1 of the project includes the renovation of three existing courts, construction of nine additional courts, court lighting, fencing, shade structures, and bleachers. Phase 2 will kick off this fall. That phase of construction will include a new restroom/tennis building, playground, basketball court, trees, landscaping, and additional parking to support the facility.
Don Kearney, the Director of Parks and Recreation for Sioux Falls told Dakota News Now, “This complex will be a great new home for the SFTA lesson program and having 12 courts in one location will be a big plus for drawing tournaments to the city. In addition, we were able to fully renovate the rest of the park amenities with the project, so Tomar Park users will have brand-new park amenities when complete.”
According to Dakota News Now, the entire project will reach completion sometime later this fall. Once done, tennis players from all over the area will love, or in this case, score a new tennis facility to utilize in Sioux Falls.
The brand new tennis complex will also serve as the home for the Sioux Falls Tennis Association lesson and instructional program and a premier facility to host large-scale tennis tournaments.
If you're wondering, residents will still have full access to Tomar Park throughout the construction process. The city just wants to remind everyone to use caution when near construction activity.
Source: Dakota News Now
