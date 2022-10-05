South Dakota 2022 Pheasant Season Ready to Get Underway

In October, orange is South Dakota's favorite color. No, really it is.

The 2022 South Dakota pheasant season begins this weekend for residents only. Then on October 15, the season opens for everyone else.

Thousands of avid hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will be working corn fields and other prime habitats in hopes of bagging their limit of the South Dakota state bird. And, the economic impact is in the millions of dollars.

The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks say that the outlook for the 2022 season is good.

"Spring and summer rains have brought a reprieve from the 2021 drought, which is great news for both habitat conditions and upland game bird production. Hunters can expect to find more lush grasslands and plenty of birds to enjoy this season!" - GFP

2022 South Dakota Pheasant Season Dates:

Pheasant Season - Resident Only:

Start: Oct 8, 2022

End: Oct 10, 2022

Pheasant Season - Traditional:

Start: Oct 15, 2022

End: Jan 31, 2023

We welcome hunters each year to the "Nation's Pheasant Capital" and say "thank you" for supporting us.

Guns up, shoot straight and be safe.