South Dakota Coyote FB Names New Offensive Line Coach

The USD Coyotes had a recent vacancy to fill on the new coaching staff of Travis Johansen following the departure of long-time offensive line coach to take a position at Vanderbilt.

Following that move in late February, USD went on the hunt for a replacement and has officially found one as of Thursday.

According to the University:

Head coach Travis Johansen has added Patrick Markarian to his staff for the 2025 season to lead the Coyote offensive line room, Johansen announced Thursday morning. Markarian comes most recently from Fresno State with the tight ends and spent time at Baylor working with the offensive line. Markarian spent the last two seasons on staff at Fresno State University where he joined the staff in the winter of 2023 as an Offensive Analyst working with the tight ends during the 2023 season. The summer of 2024 saw him promoted to being the Bulldogs’ tight ends coach. Prior to his stint in Fresno, he was a graduate assistant at Baylor where he worked with the Bears’ offensive line unit. While in Waco, he worked with an O-line that had a top-5 total offense in the Big 12 (2022) and a team that ran for 2,300+ yards on the ground and had four All-Big 12 offensive linemen. He was also on staff with Baylor when the Bears won the 2021 Big 12 title and then went on to win the Sugar Bowl, coaching the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year (Connor Galvin) with a team that finished 17th in the FBS and first in the Big 12 in rushing offense (3,000+ yards).

The South Dakota Coyote football program enters the 2025 season with sky-high expectations and a good amount of change on the roster and coaching staff.

The season officially begins on Saturday, August 30th against Iowa State in Ames, followed by a date at Lamar before the home opener against Northern Colorado on Saturday, September 13th.

For the latest on USD Coyote football, visit the official site here.