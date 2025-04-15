South Dakota Coyotes Lose Two More Starters to Transfer Portal

It's been a tough offseason concerning the transfer portal, particularly lately for the South Dakota Coyote program. The Yotes continue to battle marquee departures to the transfer portal, and two more names are departing as of Tuesday.

The Yotes recently got the tough news that Joe Cotton and Gary Bryant planned to enter the portal, and now the team is dealing with two additional departures this week.

Per Sam Herder on Twitter:

*Jordan Larson is not pictured above, that is a picture of Joey Lombard.

In addition to Larson's announced departure, speedy playmaking wide receiver Quaron Adams is also apparently in search of a new opportunity:

The losses further compound what has been a brutal offseason concerning the portal for the Yotes under new Head Coach Travis Johansen. Expectations remain high in 2025, but the loss of multiple quality starters in the portal, especially this time of year, will be tough to swallow moving forward.

The USD Coyotes will still be highly thought of heading into the 2025 season, and will open play on the road at Iowa State (Aug. 30th) and Lamar (Sept. 6th) before opening their home schedule against Northern Colorado on September 13th.

For the latest on South Dakota Coyote football, visit GoYotes.com!

Sources: Sam Herder FCS on Twitter and NCAA Transfer Portal on Twitter

