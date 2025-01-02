South Dakota Standout DL Mi’Quise Grace Enters Transfer Portal

The transfer portal is biting just about every college football program these days, and you can now count the South Dakota Coyotes on that list.

USD struck gold when they landed a commitment from Mi'Quise Grace a few years ago, and now, following an amazing Sophomore season, the defensive standout is on the move.

Grace, who hails from Cincinnati, officially entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

Here's the post from his official Twitter account:

Grace was a leader and standout playmaker on the Coyote defense over the past two seasons.

This year, he was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year and finished the season with 9.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles of loss. Grace was named an All-American as well for his efforts.

According to Midco's Jay Elsen, Grace has several intriguing landing spots:

The USD Coyotes just wrapped up the 2024 season with a final mark of 12-3 and their first ever share of an MVFC Title. The Yotes lost to Montana State in the FCS Semifinals.

For the latest on USD Coyote football, visit the link below.

Sources: Go Yotes and Mi'Quise Grace on Twitter

