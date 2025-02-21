South Dakota Coyote OL Coach Nady Taking Position at Vanderbilt

They say that these days college football never sleeps. We just got a reminder that that adage applies to all levels of the sport.

The Vanderbilt Commodores have agreed to hire current South Dakota Coyote Offensive Line Coach Jeff Nady.

This will begin an immediate search down in Vermillion for Nady's replacement, who has been with the program since early 2023.

Here's the latest from FootballScoop.com:

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Vanderbilt is finalizing a deal to add South Dakota offensive line coach Jeff Nady to its staff. Nady is expected to join the Vanderbilt staff in an offensive staff role, likely assisting with the offensive line. Veteran Chris Klenakis is the Commodores offensive line coach. But Nady is set to join to work on the offensive side of the ball, where he's spent the majority of his coaching career. He was offensive line coach at his alma mater during the 2022 season and then spent the 2023-24 seasons on staff at South Dakota.

The USD Coyotes began a new era just a few short months ago with the resignation of longtime Coach Bob Nielson and the promotion of Travis Johansen.

Here's the post confirming the news:

USD opens the season on Saturday, August 30th when they travel to take on the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames. The home opener for the Yotes isn't until Saturday, September 13th when they host Northern Colorado.

Source: Football Scoop on MSN

