South Dakota Loses Sioux Falls Native Cotton, Bryant to Portal

Usually, early April is a very quiet time in the world of college football. Nowadays, no stretch of days on the calendar is safe from the transfer portal.

The South Dakota Coyote football program found that out in a tough way over the weekend, losing a pair of marquee starters to the transfer portal.

The team received news that Sioux Falls Roosevelt alum and starting left tackle Joe Cotton was entering the transfer portal.

Here's the official post:

Cotton started all 14 games last season at left tackle for the Coyotes, and earned MVFC honors in two of his three seasons in Vermillion.

News broke shortly prior that the Coyotes were also losing Gary Bryant III to the portal. Here's that official news:

It's a tough break for USD as a program coming off of one of their best seasons ever.

The Yotes remain deep and talented enough to make some serious noise this year, but both departures will be tough to swallow moving forward.

Sources: Chris Hummer on Twitter, Joe Cotton on Twitter

