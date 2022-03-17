South Dakota State Bounced by Providence From NCAA Tourney

The South Dakota State men's basketball team has had an amazing 2021-2022 college basketball season but that all came to an end on Thursday.

South Dakota State fell to Providence in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 66-57 after trailing for most of the game.

SDSU was neck and neck with Providence for the first 15 minutes of the game, trailing 24-22 with 3 minutes remaining in the half.

Providence would go on a quick run to extend their lead to eight points heading into halftime.

SDSU tried on numerous occasions to come back and take the lead and would cut it to 3 points with a little over two minutes remaining only to see that comeback fall short.

SDSU finished the season with a 30-5 record and a Summit League regular season title along with a Summit League Tournament title.

It is going to be very interesting to see what this Jackrabbit team looks like next year, but no one can take away the historic season SDSU had in 2021-2022.

For more information on the SDSU men's basketball team, their current roster and news surrounding the team, you can visit their team website.

