South Dakota State Ranked No. 1 For First Time

With its third straight Dakota Marker game win on Saturday and fifth in the last seven seasons, South Dakota State University football has been tabbed number one in both the Stats Perform and the American Football Coaches Association poll.

SDSU received 26 of 27 first-place votes in the coaches poll and 51 of 54 first-place votes in the media poll. For just the second time in FCS history, the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams played one another in a regular-season game.

The Jackrabbits also received FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week recognition from Stats Perform for their come-from-behind victory at NDSU.

FCA FCS COACHES' TOP 10

1. South Dakota State (26)

2. Montana State

3. Sacramento State (1)

4. North Dakota State

5. Weber State

6. Jackson State

7. Montana

8. Chattanooga

9. Holy Cross

10. Incarnate Word

STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 10

1. South Dakota State (54)

2. Sacramento State (1)

3. Montana State

4. North Dakota State

5. Weber State

6. Holy Cross

7. Montana

8. Incarnate Word

9. Jackson State (2)

10. Chattanooga.

