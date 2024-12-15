South Dakota Takes Down UC-Davis, Advances to Semis

This season has been one of many firsts for South Dakota Coyote football.

That continued on Saturday, when the Yotes geared up to face 5th-seeded UC-Davis inside the Dakota Dome.

South Dakota aimed to reach the Semifinals of the FCS postseason for the first time with a win, and it was set to be a hard-fought battle.

It was far from a perfect performance, but the Yotes showcased their maturity and determination on Saturday in another marquee victory.

Per GoYotes.com:

Six forced turnovers, Aidan Bouman passing for 200+ yards for the fifth-straight game, and a pair of touchdown receptions from JJ Galbreath allows the No. 4-seeded University of South Dakota football team (11-2, 7-1 MVFC) to make history Saturday afternoon in front of the home crowd, advancing to the program's first ever Division I FCS Semifinal appearance with a 35-21 win over No. 5-seed UC Davis (11-3, 7-1 Big Sky) for their eleventh win of the season.

In a game undoubtedly defined by turnovers, it was the Coyote defense who forced a season-best six turnovers with the offense scoring 14 points on four full possessions off them that would lead South Dakota onto victory.

South Dakota received the opening kickoff with their first possession resulting in a punt. The Coyote defense didn't wait long as a Josiah Ganues (Sr., Miramar, Fla.) interception would put the ball back into the hands of the offense. Setup in Aggie territory, the offense pushed it down the field in six plays as Bouman (Jr., Buffalo, Minn.) would find Galbreath (Sr., Arvada, Colo.) for the eight-yard touchdown and first score of the day.

It would be an offensive explosion for the next two drives. The Aggies would take the next possession down for their first score of the day to knot it up at 7-7 with six minutes to play in the opening quarter.

The Yotes would respond back with another touchdown, making it three-straight possessions that end in touchdowns combined. UC Davis would be quickly acquainted with Quaron Adams (So., Phoenix, Ariz.) and his speed, as Bouman would find him streaking open down the middle of the field and hit him in stride for a 71-yard reception down to the Aggie four-yard line. A pair of Travis Theis (Sr., Pratt, Kan.) would not only give USD the lead back, but also see Theis break the South Dakota career record for rushing touchdowns with his 38th career rushing score.

The Coyote defense would, in turn, force an Aggie punt to get the ball back to the red hot offense. Bouman would lead yet another touchdown drive, making it three-straight USD possessions that lead to scores. Finding Galbreath for the second time on the day, wide open no less, as South Dakota pushes their lead up to 21-7 early in the second quarter.

The offenses would slow down the rest of the first half, as both teams throw interceptions. UC Davis would go down and score again with three minutes left in the half, as the Coyotes took a 21-14 lead into the locker room.

The second half would see South Dakota outscore the Aggies 14-7 as the defense continued to put pressure on UC Davis' Miles Hastings', bringing his interception total up to five on the day.

Both teams punted on their opening possessions of the second half, followed by a pair of lost fumbles each. On UCD's third possession of the half, it would be their second-straight turnover in as many drives as Mosai Newsom (Sr., Waverly, Iowa) picked off his first-career pass on the tip drill.

The pick would lead to a Coyote touchdown, once again making it a two-score contest. Bouman would find Carter Bell (Sr., Bettendorf, Iowa) for his third touchdown toss of the day, tying a career-high. For Bell, it marked his 20th career touchdown reception.

That USD touchdown, for the second time on the day, would lead to three-straight touchdowns being scored between the two teams. Leading 28-14 with eight minutes to play, the USD offense put the game on ice with a quick 7-play, 75-yard drive as Theis ran it in from seven yards out for his second score of the day.

With the Aggies feeling the pressure down two touchdowns, Hastings would look to score quick to get it back to a one-score game. Getting the ball down to the USD 10-yard line, Gary Bryant III (So., Baltimore, Md.) would seal the game with the Coyotes' fifth interception of the day, picking it off in the end zone.

The Yotes would wind down the final minute and a half to finish the season 8-0 inside the DakotaDome this season.

On the season, South Dakota improves to 7-0 when leading at the half and 6-1 when the Yotes score first.

Up Next: South Dakota will head to Bozeman, Montana next weekend to face top-ranked Montana State (14-0, 8-0 Big Sky), who defeated No. 8-seed Idaho Friday night, in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. (MT) / 2:30 p.m. (CT) on ABC.