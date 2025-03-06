South Dakota WBB Season Concludes with Loss to ORU 70-50

The South Dakota Coyote Women's Basketball season came to a close on Thursday afternoon with a tough loss against the 2nd-seeded Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

USD earned the 7-seed in this year's Summit League Basketball tournament, and fell 70-50 on Thursday afternoon, ending the first year under Coach Carrie Eighmey with a mark of 11-20.

Per GoYotes.com:

Get our free mobile app

Playing in the opening game of the Summit League Quarterfinals Thursday morning, South Dakota fell behind early and ultimately fell to the second seed in the tournament, Oral Roberts, 70-50 inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Grace Larkins , playing in her 132nd game as a Coyote, recorded her 30th career double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds. She also had five assists. Her 132 games played ties her with Taylor Frederick for 10th in USD history. Outside of Larkins' double-double, Alexi Hempe scored 11 points and added four rebounds. Gabby Wilke had eight points for the Yotes, who shot 35% from the field and 21% from three. Larkins climbed to fourth in USD history in rebounds, totaling 896 rebounds in her four years as a Yote. She also finishes with 2,089 points, the second most in USD history and 519 assists, the fifth most.

Source: GoYotes.com

Top 2025 NFL Defensive Free Agents Gallery Credit: Bert Remien