South Dakota WBB Season Concludes with Loss to ORU 70-50
The South Dakota Coyote Women's Basketball season came to a close on Thursday afternoon with a tough loss against the 2nd-seeded Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.
USD earned the 7-seed in this year's Summit League Basketball tournament, and fell 70-50 on Thursday afternoon, ending the first year under Coach Carrie Eighmey with a mark of 11-20.
Per GoYotes.com:
Playing in the opening game of the Summit League Quarterfinals Thursday morning, South Dakota fell behind early and ultimately fell to the second seed in the tournament, Oral Roberts, 70-50 inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
Grace Larkins, playing in her 132nd game as a Coyote, recorded her 30th career double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds. She also had five assists. Her 132 games played ties her with Taylor Frederick for 10th in USD history.
Outside of Larkins' double-double, Alexi Hempe scored 11 points and added four rebounds. Gabby Wilke had eight points for the Yotes, who shot 35% from the field and 21% from three. Larkins climbed to fourth in USD history in rebounds, totaling 896 rebounds in her four years as a Yote. She also finishes with 2,089 points, the second most in USD history and 519 assists, the fifth most.
Source: GoYotes.com
