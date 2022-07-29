Summit League Releases 2022-2023 Championship Schedule and Sites

The Summit League continues to thrive on and off the field of play with many student-athletes experiencing once-in-a-lifetime moments.

Throughout all those games and moments, the championships are the events the fans usually remember the most and the 2022-2023 schedule has been released.

Here is the entire 2022-2023 schedule for Summit League championship events via the release from the league.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Summit League officials revealed the upcoming 2022-23 championships schedule Tuesday. Fourteen of those championships will take place on ten different campuses, while the men's and women's basketball tournaments will return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

The championship slate will begin and end in the Peace Garden State as North Dakota is slated to host the cross country championships on Oct. 29 at the Ray Richards Golf Course to get things started and North Dakota State will bring the league's championship schedule to a close on May 24-27 with the baseball championship at Newman Outdoor Field. The Bison are hosting the most championship events of any league member as the men's and women's outdoor track and field championships will take place May 11-13 at the Terrence Dahl and Donna Beres Track Complex.

The remainder of the fall championship schedule includes women's soccer, which will consist of six teams and be played over the course of two weekends for the first time in League history. The top two seeds will host a neutral site quarterfinal matchup on Friday, October 28, before playing the winner of that match in a semifinal match on Sunday, October 30. The following Saturday, the top remaining seed will host the bottom remaining seed in the championship match on November 5.

The men's soccer tournament will be played Nov. 10 and 12 at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium in Denver, Colo., while the volleyball championship is being hosted by Omaha for the first time over Thanksgiving Weekend from Nov. 24-26 at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb.

The swimming and diving championships are moving to Minneapolis, Minn., and will be the first of the 2023 calendar year. Those will be held Feb. 22-25 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota. For the first time since 2013, the indoor track and field championships will be hosted by the University of South Dakota at the DakotaDome Feb. 24-25.

The men's and women's basketball championships return to their familiar home at the PREMIER Center for the eighth time. For the first time in League history, the 2023 Men's and Women's Basketball Championships will feature all 10 members with St. Thomas competing in its first basketball tournament as a League member. The new format will cover five days on the calendar, starting March 3 and culminating with the respective title games on Tuesday, March 7.

The men's and women's tennis championships will be played in Kansas City for the sixth time and first since 2012 as the Roos are set to host the competitions on April 21-22 at the Plaza Tennis Center.

The men's and women's golf championships are headed back to the Cornhusker State in Lincoln, Neb., as the league's golfers will try to conquer the Wilderness Ridge Golf Course. The women's event is slated for April 23-25, while the men will follow on April 30-May 2.

South Dakota State will host the softball championship for the second straight season at the Jackrabbit Softball Stadium May 10-13.

2022-23 Summit League Championships Calendar

SPORT CHAMPIONSHIP DATE HOST Cross Country October 29 North Dakota Women's Soccer Quarterfinals/Semifinals - October 28 & 30 Championship - November 5 Campus Sites TBD Men's Soccer November 10 & 12 Denver Volleyball November 24-26 Omaha Swimming & Diving February 22-25 Minneapolis, Minn. (Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center) Indoor Track & Field February 24-25 South Dakota Men's & Women's Basketball March 3-7 Sioux Falls, S.D. (Denny Sanford PREMIER Center) Men's & Women's Tennis April 21-22 Kansas City (Plaza Tennis Center) Women's Golf April 23-25 Lincoln, Neb. (Wilderness Ridge Golf Course) Men's Golf April 30-May 2 Lincoln, Neb. (Wilderness Ridge Golf Course) Softball May 10-13 South Dakota State Outdoor Track & Field May 11-13 North Dakota State Baseball May 24-27 North Dakota State

For more information on the Summit League, their teams, and their schedules, you can visit the league website.

