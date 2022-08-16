This Home Grown Mitchell Boy Was A Three Time NFL Champion

It's here. Football season. High School. College. Pro.

And while South Dakota isn't home to an NFL team, we have our fair share of NFLers who came from the Sunshine State.

Among the greatest was the man pictured above, Ordell Braase. What are his credentials?

How about three NFL titles, including what's known as the Greatest Game Ever Played? A two-time Pro Bowl selection, the Mitchell native played in 157 NFL games from 1957-1968 for the Baltimore Colts (yes young folks, the Colts once called Baltimore home).

A member of the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame (now there's stating the obvious), he was a three-sport star in his college days at USD. Braase also helped the Mitchell Kernals to the 1950 State Basketball title.

So when the discussion turns to who is the greatest athlete, the most accomplished athlete, to ever come out of the state of South Dakota, don't forget about former Kernal, former Coyote, former Colt Ordell Braase.

According to Wikipedia Braase passed away in March of 2019 at the age of 87.