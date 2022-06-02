Timme Back with Gonzaga, Withdraws From Draft

Drew Timme has been one of the most iconic and impactful players in college basketball over the past few seasons. Following the upset of his Gonzaga Bulldogs in the NCAA Tournament this past March, many thought he would move on to the NBA.

Timme announced on Wednesday that instead, he has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft, and will return for another season in Spokane.

It's great news for basketball fans across the country, as the sport retains another marquee player for the upcoming season.

Timme has been nothing short of spectacular in his career leading the Bulldogs. Here are some of his career highlights, per an article from ESPN.com:

Last season, he averaged 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 58.6% from the field. As a sophomore in 2020-21, Timme put up 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds, shooting 65.5% from the field.

He earned second-team All-American honors in each of the past two seasons, winning West Coast Conference player of the year honors last season.

His performances have helped grow the Gonzaga program into an even greater national power, although they're still looking for a title:

During Timme's three seasons in Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is 90-7, going to the national championship game in 2021 and receiving a 1-seed in both NCAA tournament appearances.

It's great news for Bulldog fans and College Basketball fans alike, and I'm sure many are thrilled to see one of the nation's top players give it a go one more time this season.

