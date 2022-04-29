Top Getaways for South Dakotans This Memorial Day Weekend

We're about a month away from the next holiday weekend and if you haven't booked those reservations you better not procrastinate any longer.

The best time to book that Memorial Day getaway is now.

In a release by AAA Travel, booking data shows that reservations for flights, rental cars, cruises, and hotels for Memorial Day are up 122% over last year.

“We saw a notable increase in our travel bookings in early spring, which is a strong indication of what to expect for summer,” said Shawn Steward, AAA South Dakota spokesman.

South Dakota travelers who are planning to get a head start on summer are looking at these destinations:

Seattle, WA

Miami, FL

Las Vegas, NV

Anchorage, AK

Honolulu, HI

Boston, MA

Anaheim, CA

New York, NY

San Francisco, CA

Some who are traveling and choosing an international location have Vancouver, BC, Canada, Paris, France, and Dublin, Ireland as their getaways.

