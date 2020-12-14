USD Men Get First Win of the Season in Dakota Showcase

After back-to-back losses in the Dakota Showcase at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, the University of South Dakota men’s basketball team is in the plus column with a win against their biggest rival.

The Coyotes opened the Dakota Showcase with losses to both North Dakota teams but in Saturday's finale, Stanley Umude would lead South Dakota to a 91-78 win over South Dakota State University.

Umude would add 41 points to lead USD over the Jackrabbits for a total of 85 in the three-game outing. Saturday night's game would tie Umude with Iowa's Luka Garza for most points scored by a Division I player this season.

In the loss, SDSU ends its win streak of four games.

Next up for the Coyotes a home contest at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Wednesday against Drake. This will be the home opener for USD. Tip time is 7:00 PM.

