USF & Augustana Basketball Games this Weekend

The University of Sioux Falls (2-1) men's basketball team will play on their home court at the Stewart Center tonight, against Chadron State College(0-3). The tipoff is 7:00 PM.

With Thursday's game against Waldorf University canceled due to testing-related protocols, USF women (1-2) have a 3:00 PM tip-time Saturday against Black Hills State (1-1) at the Stewart Center.

The Cougars will then have an NSIC double-header on November 23, hosting Southwest Minnesota State, followed by the MSU-Moorhead Thanksgiving Tournament.

Augustana University men (2-0) will be in Aberdeen for the East/West Challenge. The Vikings play Black Hills State (2-0) tonight at 5:00 PM and South Dakota Mines (1-1) Saturday at 2:00 PM.

Another road game next week for the men's team against Wayne State (1-2) is on Tuesday, November 23.

Coming off a 86-55 win over Minnesota Morris on Thursday, the Lady Vikings (2-0) are idle until Tuesday, November 23, when they play Wayne State (2-0).

Sioux Falls fans looking for that first Viking/Cougar double-header of the season can plan for Thursday, December 2, at the Sanford Pentagon.

