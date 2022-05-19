Watch: Former Husker Koch Retires in Emotional Video
Punters are underappreciated in the game of football. Great punters are hard to find, and when one comes along, you better hang on to him.
That's just what the Baltimore Ravens found and hung onto with Sam Koch for 16 amazing seasons.
The Nebraska native and Cornhusker alum was one of the premier punters in the league over the past two decades, and he officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday.
It's rare to see an organization put out a long video celebrating a career of any player much less a punter. But the Baltimore Ravens released this video celebrating Koch's career and accomplishments, and it's a must-see.
Koch was a solid member of one of the best kicker-punter duos the league has seen over the last 20 years, pairing with kicker Justin Tucker.
Over the course of his career, Koch was a rare talent for the position. He completed 7 of 8 passes in his career for 82 yards, 5 of which going for first downs. In addition, he even ran for a touchdown on a fake in 2012.
For his career, Koch finishes with an average of 45.3 yards per punt, made a Pro Bowl, and won Super Bowl 47 with the Ravens.
Source: Ravens Twitter and Pro Football Reference
