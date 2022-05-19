Watch: Former Husker Koch Retires in Emotional Video

Punters are underappreciated in the game of football. Great punters are hard to find, and when one comes along, you better hang on to him.

That's just what the Baltimore Ravens found and hung onto with Sam Koch for 16 amazing seasons.

The Nebraska native and Cornhusker alum was one of the premier punters in the league over the past two decades, and he officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Getty Images loading...

It's rare to see an organization put out a long video celebrating a career of any player much less a punter. But the Baltimore Ravens released this video celebrating Koch's career and accomplishments, and it's a must-see.

Koch was a solid member of one of the best kicker-punter duos the league has seen over the last 20 years, pairing with kicker Justin Tucker.

Baltimore Ravens v Chicago Bears Getty Images loading...

Over the course of his career, Koch was a rare talent for the position. He completed 7 of 8 passes in his career for 82 yards, 5 of which going for first downs. In addition, he even ran for a touchdown on a fake in 2012.

For his career, Koch finishes with an average of 45.3 yards per punt, made a Pro Bowl, and won Super Bowl 47 with the Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp Getty Images loading...

Source: Ravens Twitter and Pro Football Reference

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: