The University of Augustana softball team has all the ingredients to win another National Championship, just as they did in 2019.

After sweeping Bemidji State on Monday, the Vikings continue to be a top team in the country and the best in the NSIC.

The Vikings are currently riding a 19-game winning streak in the NSIC and a 43-game winning streak at home.

On the mound, they are led by Ashley Mickschi who just broke the all-time wins record at Augie as well as Amber Elliott who has been dominant this season too.

With only a few conference games left followed by the NSIC Tournament, we will find out real soon if Augie can make a deep run at a title in 2022.

Augustana travels to Marshall, Minnesota, on Thursday to face Southwest Minnesota State.

The doubleheader, which begins at 2 p.m., will be the first time since April 3 that the Vikings will have played away from its home field.

For more information on the Augustana University softball team, their current roster, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

