What Happens When Beer Meets Book? Introducing BrewHaHa!!

It is kind of hard to decide just which part is the "awesome fun" part of the REACH Literacy BrewaHaHa! Is it the Sioux Falls community leaders spinning stories that will have you in stitches? Absolutely.

Is it the luscious, mouth-watering food you'll be devouring? Of course!

But what about the beer? Oh yeah! Five local breweries will be there with all kinds of beverages for you to sample. Another part of the activities will be the wine pull. All of the bottles have been specially decorated with literary themes, and each one will be paired with a matching book.

Get our free mobile app

BrewHaHa could not be a more appropriate name for what has become a traditional event in Sioux Falls. It is a night of laughter, storytelling, and of course, brews!

Friday, March 31, from 5:30 to 8:30 PM at the Museum of Visual Materials at 500 North Main Avenue, in downtown Sioux Falls.

Tickets are going fast, so if you'd like to get in on what is going to be a hilarious night of making memories, get them now. BreHaHa tickets are $50 for a single, $90 for two, a table of 4 for only $175, and more. Raffle tickets are up for grabs online too at only $5 bucks apiece!

REACH Literacy empowers adults and children to thrive through literacy education.We believe that a healthy community is comprised of individuals from all backgrounds who read and understand information as it relates to their health, legal and financial matters. REACH believes that education is the key to breaking the cycle of language and communication barriers. - -REACH Literacy

So all you have to do to spread the love of reading and understanding is attend this fabulous event. For more info see REACH Literacy's BreHaHa.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: