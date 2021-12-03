What Will South Dakota Do With $64 Million in Funding?

One of our most precious natural resources is about to get a boost from the federal government as a result of a $50 billion investment.

South Dakota will be on the receiving end of $63,041,000. This funding will be invested in critical wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects in underserved communities.

According to a release, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan announced funding that states, Tribes, and territories will receive in 2022 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This funding, provided through EPA’s State Revolving Fund (SRF) programs, will create jobs while upgrading America’s aging water infrastructure and addressing key challenges like lead in drinking water and per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination.

Further outlined in the release, the EPA will allocate $7.4 billion to states, Tribes, and territories for 2022, with nearly half of this funding available as grants or principal forgiveness loans that remove barriers to investing in essential water infrastructure.

