Who’s Ready To Compete In The 1st Sioux Falls Winter Games?!

The crew at Downtown Sioux Falls always knows how to implement spectacular events in the city. One of the organization's most popular events has to be the Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. However, the spirited group is always creating new ideas and events that enable residents to truly embrace Sioux Falls.

Since the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing has started, it seems appropriate to give the Sioux Falls populace a chance to compete in some winter games of their own. For the first time, Downtown Sioux Falls is proud to announce the Sioux Falls Winter Games.

Thanks to its new committee, our friends at Downtown Sioux Falls are able to bring the Sioux Falls Winter Games to life! According to a recent press release, the Sioux Falls Winter Games are slated to take place on Saturday, February 26th at the Federal Courthouse Plaza. Participants can compete in games like Jenga, Bean Bags, Connect 4, and more. Abbie Coffey from the Sioux Falls Winter Games contingency is ready to bring this new experience to the City of Sioux Falls!

"I'm thrilled to be part of the first Winter Games and what we hope will be a longtime tradition in downtown Sioux Falls! Our committee came up with this idea after being inspired by the Winter Olympics. As a downtown resident and small business supporter, I've wanted some fun winter activities in this area! We look forward to growing this event and making it even bigger next year. "

There are great prizes up for grabs in these competitive events. It's winter in South Dakota, but Downtown Sioux Falls is bringing the heat with the new Sioux Falls Winter Games!

