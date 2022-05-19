Will the Greatest Show on Earth Return to South Dakota?

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

"The circus is coming, the circus is coming!" Well, maybe. The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus is getting the act back together. Well, almost all of it.

The last time we saw the Ringling big top was in 2017 when the show came to an end after 140 years. Slumping ticket sales forced the show to close leaving hundreds without work.

The revamped tour is scheduled to resume in the Fall of 2023. The return however will look much different than what you've come to expect from the iconic circus. Feld Entertainment will offer the public to connect in fun and engaging ways with its live shows. But, there will be no animals.

In a statement posted online, the lions, tigers, bears, monkeys, elephants, and dogs will not return.

The live production of The Greatest Show On Earth will celebrate amazing talent from around the world, displaying incredible feats that push the limits of human potential and create jaw-dropping moments. New technologies and a 360-degree experience will break down the barriers between the performers and attendees. Additionally, each show will incorporate interactive elements that engage the audience, ensuring that every performance is unique.

Auditions are currently underway with rehearsals to begin next summer.

The North American part of the world tour will visit more than 50 cities. Tickets will go on sale on April 2023.

