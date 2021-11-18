Augustana Football Set to Host Opening Round of DII Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For just the second time in program history, Kirkeby-Over Stadium will host a playoff football game. No. 3 seed in Super Region Four Augustana hosts unseeded Bemidji State Saturday at noon. K-O Stadium, as it is affectionately called, is home to the nation's second-longest home win streak at 11 games.

Augustana is ranked No. 16 in the D2Football.com Top-25 and No. 25 in the AFCA Coaches' Top-25 and enters with a 9-2 record in 2021. Bemidji State, unranked but receiving votes, enter the opening round of the playoffs with an identical 9-1 mark.

Bemidji State secured its first-ever trip to the NCAA postseason following a 62-40 shootout win over UMary last Saturday. The Beaver's only two losses of the year have come at the hands of the Vikings and Minnesota State. The NSIC North champions have won their last seven games, scoring over 40 points in five of those wins.

Augustana enters the NCAA postseason for the sixth time overall and second-straight season after winning the NSIC Championship.

The kickoff is 12:00 PM. You can listen to the game on KXRB FM 100.1 with Jeff Fylling.

