Augustana &#038; USF Advance in NSIC Softball Tournament

Augustana & USF Advance in NSIC Softball Tournament

Contributing Authors:
Augustana University/University of Sioux Falls/Canva

The #1 seeded Augustana softball team opened the NSIC Tournament with a 3-1 win Thursday over #8 Southwest Minnesota State in Rochester, Minnesota.


 

Ashley Mickschl picked up her 21st win of the season in the circle, allowing five hits and just the lone earned run. She struck out four batters and walked none.

Augustana moves on to play St. Cloud State Friday in a noon matchup. The Huskies seeded fourth and topped Minnesota Duluth in 13 innings.

Get our free mobile app

The University of Sioux Falls softball team fell to SMSU by a score of 3-2 in the opening round of the NSIC tournament. In Game 2, the Cougars faced Concordia St. Paul and came away with a 9-6 come from behind victory to advance to day two.

USF will face Upper Iowa Friday.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.
Filed Under: Augustana University, College Softball, NSIC Softball Tournament, University of Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top