Augustana & USF Advance in NSIC Softball Tournament

The #1 seeded Augustana softball team opened the NSIC Tournament with a 3-1 win Thursday over #8 Southwest Minnesota State in Rochester, Minnesota.

Ashley Mickschl picked up her 21st win of the season in the circle, allowing five hits and just the lone earned run. She struck out four batters and walked none.

Augustana moves on to play St. Cloud State Friday in a noon matchup. The Huskies seeded fourth and topped Minnesota Duluth in 13 innings.

The University of Sioux Falls softball team fell to SMSU by a score of 3-2 in the opening round of the NSIC tournament. In Game 2, the Cougars faced Concordia St. Paul and came away with a 9-6 come from behind victory to advance to day two.

USF will face Upper Iowa Friday.

