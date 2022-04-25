Augustana Wins 2022 NSIC Women’s Golf Championship

SMITHVILLE, Mo. – The Augustana women's golf team won the 2022 NSIC Championship over a three-day event taking place at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex in Smithville, Missouri. It was the 11th NSIC Championship in school history.

"We are very proud of our team this weekend," said Augustana women's golf coach Coralee Jorgensen. "Conference meets are always competitive and you never know which team can come out on top. We played solid golf all three days and never let up."

The Vikings had three golfers named to the all-tournament team including a second place finish from Shannon McCormick who had 231 strokes (73-81-77) over the three day event. She led the field in par-3 scoring with an average of 3.17 strokes per par 3. She also led the tournament with nine birdies.

Molly Stevens took third in the tournament with a three-day score of 232 (77-81-74). She was followed by the final all-tournament team member Masy Mock who tied for fourth with a three-day score of 237 (77-80-80).

Natalie Young also placed in the top-10 of the tournament when she tied for seventh with a three-day score of 242 (77-88-75).

Stevens and Young were first and second, respectively, in pars in the field. Stevens totaled 34 pars while Young had 32. Stevens also led the field in par-5 scoring, shooting 4.92 strokes on average for par-5 holes.

Rounding out the team of five for the Vikings was Lauren Tims who tied for 19th with 254 strokes (86-86-82).

With the NSIC Championship win, the Vikings have automatically qualified for the NCAA Super Regional, which will be played May 2-4 at Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

