Augustana Women’s Tennis Wins 11th-Straight NSIC Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 1 seeded Augustana women's tennis team won its 11th-consecutive NSIC Tournament Sunday at the Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Vikings defeated Winona State 4-0.

"It was a great tournament for the team," head coach Marc Kurtz said. "We played great all weekend and I'm proud of our effort and focus.

"We got the doubles point today and then came out real strong in singles. We were determined and everyone stayed focused on their match and what they needed to do. Now we get to practice for a few weeks and work on a few things so we are ready to go for regionals."

No. 3 doubles team Gabriela Jancikova and Laura Arce Vieyra started the match claiming No. 3 doubles 6-1.

No. 1 doubles team Valeriya Monko and Emily Granson prevailed in the No. 1 slot to grant the Vikings the doubles point, taking the match 6-2.

The Viking's depth proved to be too much for the Warriors as Augustana claimed No. 5 and No. 6 singles in double-bagel fashion.

Aleksandra Kistanova started singles play with a win in No. 5 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0.

Moments later, Margarita Chouliara took No. 6 singles, also winning 6-0, 6-0, giving Augustana a 3-0 cushion, leaving the Warriors with no room for error.

Monko delivered the final point to take the match, winning No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-0.

Also competing in singles play were Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, Jancikova, and Arce Vieyra. All three were unfinished but all three won their first set, before the conclusion of the match.

With the Vikings claiming the tournament championship, Augustana has the NSIC's automatic qualifier to the NCAA Regional.

In the most recent regional rankings, Augustana was selected second. Historically, the top-two teams in each region host a pod of three region schools as part of the NCAA Division II Central Regional. The regional is slated for May 6-7.

