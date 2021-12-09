Follow NSIC & Summit League Basketball in South Dakota this Weekend

Area college basketball teams in Sioux Falls will have more than the double-header to compete against this weekend as a winter storm is targeting the city on Friday.

But, let's scoop the snow aside and enjoy both NSIC & Summit League action in Sioux Falls, Vermillion, and Brookings.

Below is the hoops lineup for Friday and Saturday games.

NSIC

Men

12.10 #25 Minnesota State (7-1) vs Augustana (8-1)

12.10 Upper Iowa (7-1) vs USF (5-4)

12.11 Concordia-St. Paul (1-8) vs Augustana

12.11 Winona State (6-2) vs USF

Women

12.10 Minnesota State (7-0) vs Augustana (3-3)

12.10 Upper Iowa (1-6) vs USF (5-3)

12.11 Concordia-St. Paul 6-1) vs Augustana

12.11 Winona State (4-3) vs USF

Summit League

Men

12.11 Northern Arizona (4-5) vs USD (5-4)

12.11 SDSU (8-3) vs Washington State (7-2)

Women

12.10 Valparaiso (0-8) vs USD (5-4)

12.11 Kansas State (8-2) vs SDSU (3-6)

