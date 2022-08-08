Follow USD Women’s Basketball as They Travel Through Greece

The University of South Dakota women's basketball team is coming off of a historic season yet they are already working on creating more history in 2022-2023.

To start off, they are currently in Greece playing exhibition basketball and exploring the country.

Not only are they getting an educational experience as a team, but they are also playing some basketball against some good completion which will clearly help them on the court this year.

The USD Athletic Department has set up a cool way for fans to follow their trip and hear directly from players on the team.

You can follow along here for their daily blog on their trip through Greece.

They have already shared some very cool moments and very cool experiences on and off the court.

For more information on the USD women's basketball team, their current roster and schedules for the 2022-2023 season, you can visit their team website.

