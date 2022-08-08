Follow USD Women&#8217;s Basketball as They Travel Through Greece

Follow USD Women’s Basketball as They Travel Through Greece

USD Women's Basketball Via GoYotes.com

The University of South Dakota women's basketball team is coming off of a historic season yet they are already working on creating more history in 2022-2023.

To start off, they are currently in Greece playing exhibition basketball and exploring the country.

Get our free mobile app

Not only are they getting an educational experience as a team, but they are also playing some basketball against some good completion which will clearly help them on the court this year.

The USD Athletic Department has set up a cool way for fans to follow their trip and hear directly from players on the team.

You can follow along here for their daily blog on their trip through Greece.

They have already shared some very cool moments and very cool experiences on and off the court.

For more information on the USD women's basketball team, their current roster and schedules for the 2022-2023 season, you can visit their team website.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Life on a Cattle Ranch in Western South Dakota

Life is different out in the country. One look at the photo from Robin Bickel and you quickly realize that a workday is quite different as well, after all, she lives out west in South Dakota Cattle Country.

Robin Bickel took time to tell KIKN Country a little bit about her life out west and life as a woman, working outdoors with animals and nature in God's Country. Bickel lives and works on a cattle ranch operated by herself, her father, Jack, and his brother Keith. How far out in the country is she? How does 50 miles west of Mobridge, South Dakota sound? Yep, mountain time out there.

Life is so different in Sioux Falls, South Dakota compared to what our friends on the farm and ranches deal with. It's a half-mile to the grocery store for our family. For Robin, it's 17 miles. However, it's a quick step out her door and she's right in the middle of where a lot of the groceries come from.


Filed Under: Basketball, Greece, USD, Women's Basketball
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top