Former SDSU Guard Noah Freidel Finds New Basketball Home

For a long time, basketball fans in the state of South Dakota have been able to watch Noah Freidel get buckets and buckets and more buckets.

But now, Freidel has found a new basketball home via the transfer portal and is leaving the state of South Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

Noah Freidel took to Twitter to announce his decision and where he will be playing college basketball next season.

Noah Freidel will transfer to James Madison University and one would expect with his ability and scoring prowess, he will find his way to the starting lineup for the Dukes as he will be eligible immediately.

Freidel starred at Tea High School in South Dakota and went on to South Dakota State to emerge onto the college basketball scene as a walking bucket.

His career at South Dakota State had its ups and downs and those downs included him being benched in late 2021 and seeing very limited time the rest of the way which precipitated his transfer.

The complete story of that benching will probably never become public, but hopefully Noah can use that as motivation and reach his full potential at JMU.

For more information on Noah's transfer, JMU"s current roster and other news surrounding their basketball program, you can visit their team website.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIASIOUX FALLS: