Minnesota Cannot Get Enough of These October Offerings

Fall time in Minnesota is spectacular in so many ways. The colors of the trees. Favorite food products to harvest. Octoberfest celebrations that combine all of these sites, smells and tastes to tempt you.

Many of the areas in Minnesota are still painting a colorful canvas. Even these pine trees have a reputation for drawing out the oohs and ahhs.

Raising a glass and shouting Skol isn't just for Vikings fans. How can you celebrate Octoberfest in Minnesota without one of the many craft beers?

Scattered around the state you'll find that hops aren't the only thing popular. Grapes take the spotlight during the fall too with almost 100 wineries.

Not sure how you feel about the old saying, "An apple a day, keeps the doctor away" but the apple of choice in our house is the sweet and crunchy Honeycrisp. In Minnesota, there are over 100 orchards.

And, one of the state's oldest fall events is the wild rice harvest. Grown mostly in northern Minnesota, wild rice continues to thrive. Did you know that a license is required to harvest rice in Minnesota?

