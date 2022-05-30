I think we can all agree the Sioux Empire had one hail of a Memorial Day weekend.

Instead of barbecuing, boating, and hitting the beach, a number of people throughout Sioux Falls and the surrounding area spent the entire weekend cleaning up after Mother Nature's wrath.

Much of eastern South Dakota just got walloped all weekend long with a variety of different types of storms ranging from large hail to destructive straight-line winds, to reports of tornadoes in some cases.

Downed trees and power poles, tipped over signs, ripped off roofs, and hail-damaged vehicles were a reoccurring theme throughout much of the Sioux Empire starting early Saturday morning.

When it came to storm damage in Sioux Falls, it appears the central portion of the city received the brunt of it. However, parts of the southern, eastern, and western portions of the city also sustained numerous reports of extensive storm damage.

Early Monday morning shortly after 2 AM, a tornado warning was issued for an area near the city of Brandon, leaving a rather large swath of damage in its path. As Dakota News Now reports, Huset's Speedway just outside of Brandon received serious structural damage. Their scoring tower and suites were torn apart. The damage was so severe it forced the cancelation of the Sprint Car Series, and the Late Model Street Stocks races slated for Memorial Day at the track.

Huset's Speedway Storm Damage Dakota News Now (with permission) loading...

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported in connection with the storm that struck Huset's early Monday morning.

Speaking of storm damage near the city of Brandon, the Beaver Valley Lutheran church also sustained significant storm damage resulting from Monday's tornadic activity. According to Dakota News Now, the fellowship hall in the church was destroyed and authorities say it is now condemned.

Beaver Valley Church Damage Dakota News Now (with permission) loading...

Needless to say, insurance adjusters, body shops, roofers, and general contractors will be busy for the next several months dealing with Mother Nature's handy work this Memorial Day weekend in the Sioux Empire.

I was able to capture a few "Hello Prudential" moments from in and around the Sioux Falls area throughout the weekend, along with a couple of pics below that illustrate the size of hailstones I received at my home in western Sioux Falls early Sunday morning.

attachment-Untitled design (3) loading...

Sioux Falls Memorial Weekend Storm Damag Marc Elliott/Townsquare Media Sioux Falls loading...

Sioux Falls Memorial Weekend Storm Damage Marc Elliott/Townsquare Media Sioux Falls loading...

Sioux Falls Memorial Weekend Storm Damage Marc Elliott/Townsquare Media Sioux Falls loading...

As you can see below, I had some fairly sizeable hailstones at and near my home. Upon further review, egg-size hailstones and vehicles are not a good mix!

Sioux Falls Memorial Weekend Storm Damage Marc Elliott/Townsquare Media Sioux Falls loading...

If you have any storm damage to report, the city asks that you call 211. The information you provide will be used to assemble a damage assessment.

Source: Dakota News Now

