‘Paw Patrol Live’ to Make Tracks for Brookings This May

An extremely 'pupular' animated kids television show turned live musical is making tracks for Brookings, South Dakota this spring.

Paw Patrol Live will be playing the Swiftel Center in Brookings, this May.

The news that is sure to make almost every child in the Sioux Empire giddy with glee broke on Monday (February 7) according to Dakota News Now.

Get our free mobile app

Ryder, along with his pup pals Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Zuma, and all the other members of the twelve-pack of puppies and their feline friend Wildcat, from the Nickelodeon action-adventure series Paw Patrol, is set to hit the Swiftel Center stage on Saturday and Sunday, (May 14 and 15).

This latest Paw Patrol adventure is called “The Great Pirate Adventure.”

If you're a parent, there's a very good chance you have a toy box filled with a mountain of Paw Patrol products, ranging from stuffed animals to Paw Patrol Cars, to Paw Patrol Pup Pads, to Paw Patrol action figures. You name it, they make it. Just ask any parent.

This May you can pack up your family's very own Paw Patroller and make tracks north to Brookings to see some doggone good doggy humor, and puppy solving skills, as the entire Paw Patrol works together to solve yet another high-stakes mission.

Tickets for the latest Paw Patrol musical go on sale this Friday, (February 11) at the Swiftel Ticket Office, Ticketmaster.com, and online at Pawpatrollive.com.

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

Restaurants That Are Dog Friendly In Sioux Falls