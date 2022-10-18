SDSU WBB in Preseason Top 25 For First Time Ever
The South Dakota State women's basketball team has achieved some amazing accomplishments over the last decade and now they knock another "first" off their list.
The SDSU women's basketball team is ranked in the Top 25 preseason poll for the first time in program history.
SDSU lands at No. 23 in the AP preseason poll after garnering the top spot in the Summit League rankings last week.
Obviously a preseason poll doesn't define a team or their success, but it is really nice to see the national recognition for a program that deserves that kind of love.
For more information on the SDSU women's basketball team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule for the 2022-2023 season, you can visit their team website.
