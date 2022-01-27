South Dakota-North Dakota Summit League Border Battle

South Dakota-North Dakota Summit League Border Battle

Summit League/SDSU/USD/Canva

With four games between them, the Jackrabbits and Coyotes will suit up for hardwood contests Thursday and Saturday.

As the Summit League continues to adhere to a mirrored schedule, fans of USD and SDSU will only have two games each on their home courts this week.

University of South Dakota men (12-7) winning their last five games take to the hardwood Thursday, January 27 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center to host North Dakota State University (13-7).

Get our free mobile app

Next up will be UND (4-16) on Saturday, January 29.

Jackrabbit fans are riding an 8-game win streak for South Dakota State University (17-4) when they tipoff Thursday against the Fighting Hawks.

The border battle continues Saturday in Brookings against NDSU.

The Coyote women are on a 14-game winning streak which is currently the longest winning streak in the NCAA. USD (16-4) has games Thursday at North Dakota State University (8-11) and Saturday at UND (12-8).

USD women are ranked No. 7 in this week's CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll.

The Lady Jackrabbits (12-8) are north of the border as well playing the Fighting Hawks Thursday and the Bison on Saturday.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.
Filed Under: Border Battle, College Basketball, Coyotes, Jackrabbits, South Dakota State University Basketball, Summit League, University of South Dakota basketball
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top